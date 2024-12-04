Greatest murder mystery in English royal history closer to be solved?

Professor Tim Thornton, a Professor of History and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, revealed new evidence that may shed light on the centuries-old mystery of the Princes in the Tower.

The disappearance in 1483 of King Edward V, aged 12, and his brother Richard, aged 9, from the Tower of London is perhaps the greatest mystery in English royal history. Two young princes were taken to the Tower of London under the protection of their uncle, Richard, Duke of Gloucester, who later crowned himself King Richard III shortly after their disappearance. A few weeks later, the princes vanished without trace, and the mystery of what happened has gripped people ever since.

Richard III has long been suspected of having had his nephews murdered, with prevailing theories blaming him for their disappearance. Previous attempts to resolve the mystery have focused on the period leading up to the moment the princes vanished after being moved to the Tower of London by Richard III.

Thornton has been investigating the mystery of the princes' fate for about 30 years, according to History Extra. He began to look at the case differently five or six years ago, seeing the summer of 1483 not as the end of the story, but as the beginning.

His findings involve a will from 1516 that mentions a gold chain belonging to Edward V, marking the first reference found in over 500 years to any physical item belonging to one of the princes, according to History Extra.

Thornton announced his discovery in the documentary "Princes in the Tower: A Damning Discovery," which aired on British Channel 5.

The will discovered by Professor Thornton, which was previously overlooked, includes one of Edward V's possessions among its bequests, marking the first reference to the possessions of King Edward V after his disappearance.

The will was written by Lady Margaret Capell, who was the sister-in-law of Sir James Tyrell, one of the alleged murderers of the princes, as explained by the BBC. In her will, Lady Margaret Capell stated: "Also, I bequeath to my son, Sir Giles, his father's chain which was young King Edward the V's." Thornton believes this chain would have been a royal chain of office, a unique, golden symbol of status and power, and a prized possession of Edward V, which would have been irreplaceable and forever linked with its owner.

This discovery suggests a direct link between Edward V's missing chain and Sir James Tyrell, strengthening the case that Tyrell was involved in the princes' disappearance.

"These chains would have carried symbols or badges of their associations and loyalties and of who they were, so this is a very personal possession of the King, clearly identified as his and it is in the hands of Margaret Capel," Thornton explained.

Sir James Tyrell was a member of Richard III’s royal household and has long been accused of playing a key role in the deaths of the princes. Sir Thomas More's history claimed that Tyrell had confessed to the crime of the princes' disappearance, and he first reported Tyrell’s alleged involvement. Many have long dismissed More's history as Tudor propaganda.

Thornton's discovery suggests that Sir Thomas More was better informed about the case than many thought, connecting him directly to people involved in the princes' disappearance. More personally knew the son of one of the men accused of the murder, which aids the credibility of his account. Thornton found that when More was likely preparing his account, he was on embassy in Bruges and had connections to individuals involved in the case.

In the documentary, historian Tracy Borman and actor Jason Watkins meet with Professor Tim Thornton. "I will never forget seeing that will in the National Archives for the first time. It was a real shivers down the spine moment," Borman said.

"We’re hugely privileged that Professor Thornton chose Channel 5 to be the first media outlet to see his discovery and we’re incredibly excited to bring this astonishing new evidence about the Princes in the Tower to our audience," Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5 Factual, stated.

Despite this new evidence, Richard III has his defenders, and they are not convinced by the new findings, according to NRC Handelsblad. The Richard III Society notes gaps in the evidence linking Sir James Tyrell to the crime and points out that there is no supporting evidence for the claim in the will that the seal truly belonged to young Edward V.

Thornton believes that the balance of probabilities is shifting to suggest that Richard III was responsible for the boys' deaths. He acknowledges that historians cannot achieve levels of proof beyond reasonable doubt on topics like this. "Historians must work with the limited body of evidence that survives and work on a balance of probabilities," he explained.

Borman agrees that Thornton's research, particularly his latest discovery, brings them significantly closer to understanding what really happened to the princes in the Tower.

The discovery has also led to renewed calls for DNA analysis of the bones found in 1674, believed by some to be the remains of the princes. Thornton argues that this link strengthens the case for verifying the bones' authenticity through DNA testing. In the 1990s, requests to test the bones were declined by Westminster Abbey, and the late Queen Elizabeth II and her government supported the decision to decline testing of the bones.

King Charles III is reportedly open to the idea of DNA testing the remains. Westminster Abbey recently stated its position is "unclear" and dependent on approval from both the King and the Dean of Westminster. Proponents of DNA testing believe advances in science and public interest warrant re-evaluation. Critics argue against disturbing the remains, citing the children's traumatic deaths and concerns over historical respect.

