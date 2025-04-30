From murder to macabre relic: How William Corder's skin became a museum artifact.

Curators at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds have recently uncovered a second book bound in the skin of 19th-century murderer William Corder, according to BBC News. The book, which had been archived since 2005 and overlooked for decades, was discovered during a review of the museum's collections. It was donated by a family related to George Creed, the surgeon who performed Corder's autopsy.

The book, titled Polstead—William Corder, has now been added to the museum's exhibition, where it is displayed alongside the first skin-bound book, which has been part of the collection since 1933. Museum staff believe that the cover and corners of the second book are made using Corder's skin, similar to the original volume.

"The two books have incredibly important historical value and the murder is one of the most infamous of the 19th century," said Dan Clarke, the heritage officer at Moyse's Hall Museum. He explained that the second book might have been made using "leftover pieces of skin" from Corder's body. "We see human remains in every museum in the country," Clarke said, defending the decision to exhibit the books.

However, the exhibition has sparked ethical debates. Author Terry Deary described the two books as "disgusting artifacts," "sickening artefacts," "particularly sick," and "particularly unhealthy," stating they "should not be exhibited" and arguing that they "dishonor the memory of Corder" and resemble a "freak show."

William Corder was convicted of murdering his lover, Maria Marten, in 1827, a crime that shocked Britain during the Georgian era and became known as the Red Barn Murder. The two had agreed to meet at the Red Barn on Corder's farm under the pretense of eloping to Ipswich, but Maria was not seen again after that meeting. After their encounter, Corder shot Maria in the neck and buried her body under the floor of the barn in Suffolk.

Suspicion fell on Corder when Maria's stepmother claimed to have dreamed that Maria was buried in the barn, prompting her husband to search for their daughter. Maria's father checked the barn and discovered her remains, leading to Corder's identification, arrest, and trial. Corder had fled the scene and sent letters to Maria's family, claiming that they had married and were living happily together.

William Corder was publicly executed on August 11, 1828, in Bury St Edmunds. It is estimated that between 7,000 to 20,000 people attended the execution. Following his death, his body was dissected, and parts of his skin were used to bind books—a practice known as anthropodermic bibliopegy, which was common in the 19th century as an additional punishment for executed prisoners. Books bound in human skin often recounted the story of the crime and the trial held against the executed individual.

The first book, titled An Authentic and Faithful History of the Mysterious Murder of Maria Marten by James Curtis, has been on display at Moyse's Hall Museum since 1933. The second book, now exhibited alongside it, differs by having skin only on the binding and corners. Despite the controversy, museum staff have decided to display both books together.

"We evaluate these works not as obscene, but as a window to the past," emphasized Clarke. He added that in his 11 years working at the museum, he has never received a complaint about the display of the first book. "This is a disturbing history. But if we want to learn from history, we must face it openly and honestly," Clarke said.

"They felt like a real book," said Abbie Smith, a heritage assistant at the museum who had the opportunity to hold the books on her first day of work. She added, "If you did not tell people it was bound in human skin, I do not really think you would realise." Smith mentioned that 80 percent of their visitors were eager to learn more about the Red Barn murder.

The murder of Maria Marten and the subsequent trial and execution of William Corder have inspired numerous adaptations, including films, books, plays, and folk songs. The story has become part of true crime culture, with the Red Barn and Maria's gravestone becoming tourist attractions.

