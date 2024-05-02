Gutter Guards America Review 2024: Prices, Product Specs, and Services

If you’re looking for the best gutter guards available and live in NC, OH, SC, or GA, you may have heard of Gutter Guards America.

With just five years in the business, it boasts lifetime no-clog guarantees while claiming that its guards capture more rainfall than others. But is it the best gutter guard company?

Go ahead and read our Gutter Guards America review to see if this company offers the right solutions for you.

Gutter Guards America Review at a Glance

Pros

No-clog, money-back guarantee

Includes complete gutter cleaning and tune-up with your installation

Lifetime transferable warranty to the next homeowner

No seams or joints to reduce leaks

Roofing, roof replacement, and gutter replacement services are available

Cons

Limited state and city availability

Some information on financing appears to be missing

Quick Verdict

Gutter Guards America offers guards guaranteed to completely prevent clogs and a full gutter service during installation. We recommend it to all homeowners living in serviced areas.

What Is Gutter Guards America?

Gutter Guards America—or GGA Roofing and Gutters—is a company that specializes in gutter guard installation. Founded by father and son Jeff and Daniel Natoce in 2019, it understands that your home is your most important investment.

However, gutter systems and ways to enhance their efficiency are often overlooked despite their importance in protecting your home.

According to our research for this Gutter Guards America review, the company focuses on selling award-winning Valor gutter guards. These micro-mesh guards are made in America with no plastic, vinyl, or other materials that could gradually break down and pollute the environment.

You do not have to replace your gutters, as almost all are compatible with Valor guards. It does offer the option to purchase replacements if your current gutters are too damaged for repairs or you want to make the switch.

Benefits of Gutter Guards

But why should you use gutter guards? Two key benefits are that they help you save time and potential injuries. Over 164,000 ladder-related injuries are treated in the emergency room, while around 300 deaths happen in the United States every year [1].

It’s not surprising: aside from needing to balance on a ladder, you must also concentrate on a physically difficult task. A lot of fall fatalities involve a ladder because of the great height involved.

Additionally, water damage can pose health risks—such as injuries, mold-related sickness, and chemical hazards—to American homeowners [2]. Gutter guards prevent mold and structural damage from excess water by removing the risk of overflow from backed-up gutters.

Better yet, our Gutter Guards America review highlights that the company will clean your gutters before installation and repair them if necessary. This helps prevent further damage and more major repairs, which gutter guards would make more inconvenient.

Another feature that sets the company apart is its range of roofing services. GGA Roofing and Gutters can replace or repair your roof with a wide variety of products to suit your color and style preferences.

Gutter Guards America Review of Product Specs

Our Gutter Guards America review confirms that it sells just one product type, a stainless steel micro-mesh. It features an aluminum base and galvanized steel frame, with an S-flow micro-mesh screen.

The best gutter guards are generally micro-mesh, as the material is ideal for blocking debris such as seeds and pine needles. Even shingle grit, a notoriously difficult type of debris to keep out of gutters, is blocked. It’s also great for heavy rain as micro-mesh can efficiently capture and divert water.

This raised design also allows debris to blow away naturally or easily slide off the guards, reducing the chance it will build up. The raised screen and wavy pattern may slow down rainfall too. This way, even the most torrential rain won’t cause problems with overflow and potentially damage your roof.

Even better, the solid frame won’t easily bend, break, or warp after severe weather. The stainless steel is corrosion-resistant, so rain and damp conditions won’t cause it to break down right away. To top it all off, the micro-mesh is resistant to algae and moss growth, giving you one less problem to clean up after.

So, what exactly can Gutter Guards America’s product handle? The company claims that tests show it can withstand 44 inches of rain per hour, or almost four times the American record for heavy rainfall of 12 inches in an hour [3]. This strength may also protect you from snow if you live in colder Ohio.

Photographs of the gutter guards show an aesthetically pleasing, minimal impact on the appearance of your home. However, the guards are only available in one color.

Gutter Guards America Lifetime Warranty

One key advantage of Gutter Guards America is its lifetime warranty that covers many services you may need. We consider it quite reasonable, as general estimates of stainless steel gutter guards typically place their life expectancy at over 20 years.

Additionally, our Gutter Guards America review emphasizes the lifetime product warranty is transferable. If you decide to move, the next homeowner will receive protection.

Besides the product warranty, you get a workmanship warranty for one year. You can make a claim for any problems that happened during installation over this period.

However, one issue is a lack of fine print around its warranty policy. There is no information on the terms and conditions for either warranty, so you may accidentally void it or be dealt an unpleasant surprise.

Gutter Guards America Review of State Availability

Gutter Guards America is only available in six locations. As per the website’s Locations page, these are Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Dublin, OH; Greenville, SC; and Raleigh, NC. The company also services the surrounding areas of these cities.

Gutter Guards America Installation

If you’ve decided to go with the company after reading our Gutter Guards America review, simply contact the customer service team by filling out the online form. You can then book an in-person assessment appointment for your free quote, which is valid for one year.

Your inspection will cover every aspect of your home that affects the length of gutter guards and their cost. Landscaping, the size of the building, the roof pitch, and the condition of your existing gutters are all key factors. You can also negotiate and take advantage of discount offers once they offer your quote.

The installation day encompasses all the services you may need. Your technician will arrive to clean the gutters if necessary and make any required repairs. The professional will seal leaks in gutter corners, seams, and downspout outlets with a sealant designed to match the quality of aluminum gutters. The final step is the installation of the gutter guards.

You can also add complete gutter replacement services to your gutter guard installation. These are seamless aluminum gutters, which are far less prone to leaks than models with seams. As seamless gutters are less likely to get clogged, you will probably spend less on maintenance.

If you hire Gutter Guards America for roofing services, it promises to manage all communication with your insurance company.

Gutter Guards America Maintenance

Gutter Guards America also provides cleaning services alongside installing your gutter guards and seamless rain gutters. It does not clean the new guards after you receive them, however.

This is not a significant problem, as both the gutter guards and seamless gutters are lower in maintenance needs compared to other types. Some independent reviews consider stainless steel micro-mesh as quite effective in blocking debris and fairly durable against severe weather.

Micro-mesh gutter guards are typically easy to maintain yourself. Gutter Guards America reviews suggests using a gentle spray of water or a soft bristle brush to clean them.

The biggest issue you could expect to find with this type of material is barbed seeds—such as sweetgum—because they can latch onto the mesh. Consider the types of trees in your backyard and their seeds when estimating how often you will need to clean them.

Gutter Guards America Cost

Gutter Guards America does not list typical prices, as they vary greatly for each home. This is common in the industry but makes it difficult for homeowners to choose gutter installation companies. Instead, you must get a free on-site estimate for your individual circumstances.

Valor gutter guards are generally estimated to cost $7.50-$10 per foot, with another $2-$4 added on for labor costs. This puts the upper end of your expected costs at $2,800, so it’s best to make an allowance in your budget for more than $3,000 in total expenses.

Some Gutter Guards America reviews feature surveys that try to estimate your final bill. From over 200 responses, one review suggests a total cost of $3,545 on average for a 200-foot installation or $17.73 for every linear foot of gutter guards.

If you require financing options, GGA offers 0% cash financing for the first 18 months. This way, you don’t have to worry about paying high interest rates on top of the original bill. You don’t have to make any down payments, either.

Discounts and Deals

Gutter Guards America provides a 15% discount on your purchase and installation, plus a further 10% discount to seniors, first responders, and veterans. It also often runs additional discount deals and sweepstakes.

Gutter Guards America vs. Other Gutter Protection Systems

If Gutter Guards of America is unavailable in your location, LeafFilter, HomeCraft, and Billy.com may offer similar or better quality. See how these alternative stack up against GGA in this Gutter Guards America review section:

LeafFilter—similar to Gutter Guards of America—has a lifetime warranty that can be transferred to a new homeowner. Still, LeafFilter has several advantages over GGA.

To start with, it has a more advanced gutter guard design; the three-piece system is meant to filter only water… while leading it away from the foundation of your home.

LeafFilter also offers bigger discounts compared to Gutter Guards of America: 20% off plus an extra 10% discount for veterans and senior citizens.

Last but not least, LeafFilter reviews show that it covers much more places in the U.S. than GGA, servicing various cities in nearly 50 states. These include California, New York, and Florida (where Gutter Guards of America is not available).

Like Gutter Guards America, HomeCraft sells micro-mesh guards that fit over almost every existing gutter.

Their raised screen mesh design allows all holes to filter rainwater, boosting their efficiency. These are made from marine-grade steel too, preventing rust. You can also choose from 28 colors that will likely match your home, from Low Gloss White to Marine Green to Pebblestone Clay.

Another similarity with Gutter Guards America is the company’s range of services. Cleaning and repair services, alongside gutter installation, are available alongside its guards.

But HomeCraft reviews reveal it has a crucial edge over GGA: it has a wider range of locations. Many areas of Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin have offices that can service your home. Simply search your zip code to see if the team can cover your exact location.

Unlike Gutter Guards of America, Billy.com is a search platform for gutter contractors, not a direct gutter guard company.

If you don’t want to get stuck with a single brand or gutter guard design, Billy.com gives you the freedom to take your pick from contractors who can install new guards of your choice… or simply repair the ones you already have.

It’s also possible to narrow down your search to your local area, so it’s available in way more places in the U.S. than GGA.

On the other hand, you can’t expect the same level of specialization, since Billy.com is not a dedicated gutter company like Gutter Guards of America; additionally, the warranty terms might vary based on which contractor you end up hiring.

Gutter Guards America Reviews

Gutter Guards America receives many positive reviews online from both real customers and third-party consumer sites.

Customer Reviews

Based on over 600 Gutter Guards America reviews by customers, the average score on Trustpilot for Gutter Guards America is 4.5 out of 5. Around 77% of these are five stars, while another 11% are four stars. The main complaints center around scheduling and communication problems.

Customers usually describe efficient, friendly service and highly effective products.

For example, one reviewer wrote that the product not only has a sleek design but also effectively keeps leaves and debris out of the gutters. During high winds and heavy rains, he was extremely happy that the system carried the immense rain load and didn’t collect all the fallen leaves.

A reviewer on Best Company also had a positive experience: he was very impressed with both the service and installation. The company sent someone within a day of requesting a quote. The person gave a quote on the spot and worked with him to get the exact price he wanted. A few days later, the installation crew came out, showed up early, and got the job done within a couple of hours.

Third-Party Website Reviews

Gutter Guards America proudly displays the awards and high ratings it has received from third-party websites.

Forbes Advisor, for example, gave them a Best of 2023 Award, while Qualified Remodeler listed them in the Top 500 of 2022. The company won an Elite Service award from Home Advisor and a Super Service Award from Angi, too.

Another website, Consumers Advocate, also gave favorable reviews of Gutter Guards America. Their overall rating is 4.6 out of 5 stars, with reputation, additional services, plus pricing and warranty earning 4.8 out of 5 stars each.

Consumers Advocate rates the company highly for its product quality. Long-lasting materials, a wide range of services, and a lifetime warranty all earn it almost top scores.

FAQs: Gutter Guards America Review

If you want just the short answers, here are the top questions asked about Gutter Guards America.

What Is the Downside of Gutter Guards America?

The biggest downside of Gutter Guards America is its limited availability, confined to only six cities. The company also has only one color of gutter guards available.

Is Gutter Guards America Worth the Price?

Gutter Guards America’s products can be over 50% more expensive than average. However, its efficient, durable, low-maintenance gutter guards and gutters may help you save money in the long run.

Can I Install Gutter Guards America Products by Myself?

No, you can only have GGA gutter guards professionally installed. This is the best option regardless, as trained professionals are used to working at heights and are experienced in securely, effectively fitting gutter guards. You can schedule an appointment once you’re ready for gutter guards installation by GGA.

Do I Need To Clean My Gutter Guards?

Yes, it’s best to clean your gutter guards around twice each year. Removing any debris (such as leaves or bird droppings) that may remain on top of your guards keeps them functioning efficiently. However, they need less cleaning than unprotected gutters. Make sure to check and maintain your home’s gutters on a regular basis to keep them working properly.

What Is Gutter Guards America’s Return Policy?

Gutter Guards America offers an outstanding lifetime no-clogs guarantee. The company will repair or replace products that do not match up to its claims.

How Much Do Gutter Guards Cost To Install?

In general, gutter guards usually cost between $500 and $2,000 depending on the brand, materials, labor costs, and the size of your home. Some cost up to $3,000 or more, such as Gutter Guards America’s Valor-brand guards.

Will Gutter Guards America Clean My Gutters?

Gutter Guards America will only clean your gutters if they have a severe buildup of debris in preparation for installing your new guards. It does not offer ongoing maintenance, however, but your guards should be easy to clean afterward.

Does Gutter Guards America Install Gutters?

Yes, you can choose to have seamless aluminum gutters installed. These are far more leak-resistant than other types. They are not necessary as the gutter guards can fit over almost any type.

Do Gutter Guards Work in Heavy Rain?

The best-performing gutter guards, such as the S-flow micro-mesh, could efficiently work in heavy rain. Some brands have been successfully tested to withstand more than the record levels of rainfall in the United States.

What Is the Easiest Gutter Guard to Install?

The easiest type of gutter guard to install by yourself is snap-on guards. They do not need any tools and can fit onto any gutter type, but they may be less durable and effective than micro-mesh.

Final Word: Gutter Guards of America Review

To wrap up our Gutter Guards America review, we recommend it if you live in an area the company services.

Its most outstanding features are the micro-mesh gutter guards and the full suite of services during the installation process.

You can choose to have your existing gutters repaired or replaced with seamless aluminum replacements, before receiving top-quality guards that keep almost all types of debris out. Better yet, you can claim the warranty if your gutters still clog.

Now, it’s up to you to decide if Gutter Guards America matches your needs as a homeowner.

References

“Ladder Safety.” InterNACHI®, www.nachi.org/ladder-safety.htm. Accessed 24 Apr. 2024. “Building & Facilities Damage.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 Nov. 2022, www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/extreme-weather/building-damage.html. Sepúlveda, Sílvia Maria Ferreira. "Avaliação da Precipitação Extrema na Ilha da Madeira" (PDF). p. 19. Retrieved 28 August 2021.

