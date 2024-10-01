No. 7: Ronald S. Lauder: World Jewish Congress head working for peace

Ronald S. Lauder is president of the World Jewish Congress, wielding influence on a range of issues related to Israel and the Diaspora, and widely viewed as the global Jewish community’s most prominent statesman. The WJC advocates for the safety and prosperity of Jewish communities in 106 countries, and, as its president, Lauder meets with presidents, prime ministers, regents, and figures at the highest levels of government in many countries worldwide each year to advance action on critical issues. He is leading the fight against extreme anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism at a time when they are on the rise in all countries, on many college campuses, and on most social media platforms, and the WJC is seen by many as the strongest international voice on these fronts.

Ronald Lauder's professional history

Lauder has served as US ambassador to Austria; prior to that, he served at the Pentagon as a senior official with responsibilities for NATO and key European policies. Following these diplomatic posts, he became president of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations. He led the Jewish National Fund from 1997 to 2007 and has been its board chair ever since. The World Jewish Congress elected Lauder as its president in 2007, a position he continues to occupy. In Israel, Lauder, working with the Jewish National Fund-USA, launched two hubs of economic development – the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev and, more recently, the Lauder Employment Center in the Galilee. These efforts have found jobs for thousands of young people in the North and in the Negev, helping to realize Ben-Gurion’s vision. His global education focus includes founding 35 Jewish schools in eastern Europe as a first step to rebuilding decimated Jewish communities there. Lauder has been a strong advocate of a Marshall Plan for the Middle East, focused on spurring investments to create jobs and opportunity in the Palestinian territories and giving young people there a chance at a strong, prosperous, and optimistic future instead of one defined by violence and desperation. He believes that such a plan holds the promise of a path to sustainable peace in the region, including a two-state solution. WJC President Ronald S. Lauder (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A vision for the future

In an interview ahead of Rosh Hashanah and the anniversary of October 7, Lauder shared his bold vision for peace and security.

What do you believe is the most significant challenge facing the US and the Diaspora one year after October 7?

A resurgence of open hatred towards the Jewish people to levels unseen since our history’s darkest chapter. This is alarming, especially with a troubling lack of security and support for Jewish students and educators on college campuses, which policymakers of both parties in all localities rectify. Recent polls reveal a troubling trend of Jews feeling compelled to hide their Jewish identity due to fear of discrimination or violence. Unacceptable. But these problems are emblems of a much bigger crisis: the epidemic of radicalism that promotes and condones hate against Jews and Israel – and is not just permitted but rewarded by extremists in education, popular culture, and politics. The past year has been eye-opening in just how bad the crisis is. It is also decades in the making: a creeping antisemitic, anti-Israel radicalism that despises and seeks to destabilize the West has been festering in academia, pop culture, and politics for decades; it did not just self-invent on October 8th. But it has revealed itself for all to see. The question for history is what do we do about it, and there is no question that we must fight extremism, including but not limited to hatred for Jews and for Israel, throughout our education system. I am deeply committed to this issue long-term.

In your view, what is the most effective way to combat the rising tide of antisemitism and anti-Zionism?

To counter rising antisemitism and anti-Zionism, we must clearly define right from wrong and call out hate consistently. Tolerating or promoting hate and extremism must be known to have lasting consequences. We can’t be silent or passive; we need to challenge these dangerous ideologies in academia, popular culture, and politics.

What is your advice to Israel when it comes to presenting its case to the world?

Israel cannot stand alone; it must work closely with its allies. Winning on the battlefield is not enough. Israel must focus on the war of public opinion and build and maintain strong global alliances that will not only back Israel during times of conflict but also be its partner in the aftermath. By presenting its case to the people of the world, Israel can ensure that it has support not just in war but in the crucial process of rebuilding and moving toward peace.

How do you view your role and the role of the World Jewish Congress in these challenging times?

As a global ally for Israel and the Jewish community, I see my role as a friend, supporter, defender, statesman. The World Jewish Congress is dedicated to protecting and advocating for a strong, safe, and prosperous Jewish community. We’ll collaborate with anyone who stands with us, building bridges and ensuring Jewish voices are heard and respected. Our dedication to our community’s safety has never been stronger.

How can the US and Israel enhance and strengthen their relationship in today’s complex geopolitical landscape?

As an American patriot and a Zionist, I appreciate both parties’ strong support for Israel, which cannot waver and which upholds our shared values of democracy and freedom. To strengthen the US-Israel bond, we should expand the Abraham Accords, enhance defense and security cooperation, and boost technology and trade ventures. Open dialogue between our governments will help us address global challenges together, ensuring mutual prosperity and advancing peace and democracy in the region. This must happen no matter who wins the upcoming American election.

What are your hopes and prayers for the coming year?

My prayers blend concern with optimism. I pray for the safe return of the 101 hostages and for global efforts to end conflicts and bring lasting peace. I envision a secure Israel, supported by a regional Marshall Plan and a two-state solution. This vision drives my daily commitment.