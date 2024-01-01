The Jerusalem Post Logo - Bring them home now JP Newsletter Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion JP Store
50 Most Influential Jews
|
25 Young ViZionaries
|
10 pro-Israel Christians
1.
Doug Emhoff The Jewish Second Gentleman racing to be the first presidential husband
Doug Emhoff. Photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Josh Shapiro. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK
2.
Josh Shapiro Pennsylvania's Jewish governor
Bill Ackman. Photo: PETER HURLEY
3.
Bill Ackman The US billionaire battling campus antisemitism
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken receives an Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the 2st degree from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to Kyiv on September 8, 2022. Photo: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
4.
Antony Blinken Representing the US
Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
5.
Benjamin Netanyahu Detached prime minister shirking responsibility
Rachel and John Goldberg-Polin. Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
6.
Rachel and Hersh Goldberg-Polin Parents fighting to free Hamas's hostages
Ronald Lauder. Photo: RSL PR Office
7.
Ronald S. Lauder World Jewish Congress head working for peace
Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right agitator. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
8.
Itamar Ben-Gvir Agitator gains strength
David Barnea. Photo: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90
9.
David Barnea The Mossad chief battling the Iranian threat
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
10.
Yoav Gallant Israel's Defense Minister
Sheryl Sandberg. Photo: Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS
11.
Sheryl Sandberg Speaking up for the women sexually abused by Hamas
Claudia Sheinbaum. Photo: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
12.
Claudia Sheinbaum Mexico's first female and Jewish president
Sylvan Adams Photo: Courtesy
13.
Sylvan Adams Israel's Cycling Philanthropist
Isaac Herzog Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
14.
Isaac Herzog Mr. President
Herzi Halevi. Photo: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT
15.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi - No. 15 15
Bezalel Smotrich, Moshe Arbel, Nir Barkat. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
16.
Bezalel Smotrich, Moshe Arbel, and Nir Barkat Israel's wartime political leaders
Marc Rowan. Photo: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS
17.
Marc Rowan Philanthropist taking US universities to task
Amit Soussana and Noa Argamani. Photo: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS
18.
Amit Soussana and Noa Argamani Former hostages raising awareness of Hamas's crimes
Ronen Bar. Photo: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
19.
Ronen Bar The Shin Bet chief helping eliminate terror threats
Janet Yellen and Adena Friedman. Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS, NATALIE BEHRING / REUTERS
20.
Adena Friedman and Janet Yellen Finance powerhouses in government & private sector
Eric Fingerhut. Photo: JFNA
21.
Eric Fingerhut Raising millions for towns battered by Hamas, Hezbollah
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, the most influential Jew in the world. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidtafp/Getty Images
22.
Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine's champion
Larry Ellison. Photo: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM
23.
Larry Ellison A role model for entrepreneurs
Daniel Hagari. Photo: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90
24.
Daniel Hagari The voice and face of the IDF
Eli Bin. Photo: MDA
25.
Eli Bin The MDA CEO leading from the front lines
Amir Yaron. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
26.
Amir Yaron Fighting to stabilize Israel's economy
Amir Peretz. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
27.
Amir Peretz The father of Israel's air defense system
Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: REUTERS
28.
Mark Zuckerberg A symbol of Jewish entrepreneurial success
Jerry Seinfeld. Photo: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS
29.
Jerry Seinfeld A comedian who gets serious on supporting Israel
Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
30.
Yair Lapid and MK Benny Gantz Israel's wartime opposition leaders
David Friedman and Deborah Lipstadt. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM, Wikimedia Commons
31.
Dr. Deborah Lipstadt and David Friedman US antisemitism czar and ex-ambassador
Uri Poliavich. Photo: Courtesy Yael Foundation
32.
Uri Poliavich Supporting Jewish education worldwide
Ofer Yannai, Assaf Rappaport, Asaf Kochan. Photo: ALONI MOR, Courtesy, OMER HACOHEN
33.
Asaf Kochan/Asaf Rapaport/Ofer Yannay Israeli hi-tech power
Jake Trapper, Ben Shaprio, Dana Bash. Photo: ANDREW CULLEN/ REUTERS, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM, Wikimedia Commons
34.
Tapper/Dana Bash & Ben Shapiro Jews in the news
Gali Baharav-Miara. Photo: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90
35.
Gali Baharav-Miara Attorney-general of Israel
