No. 12: Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico's first female and Jewish president

Claudia Sheinbaum’s election as Mexico’s first female and first Jewish president on June 4, 2024, marked a significant milestone. However, her leadership has been met with mixed reactions, particularly among Mexico’s Jewish community, which is largely conservative. Despite her Jewish heritage, Sheinbaum has kept her faith largely out of her public persona, and many Jewish Mexicans did not vote for her, citing concerns about her party’s perceived authoritarian leanings.

The granddaughter of Jewish immigrants from Bulgaria and Lithuania, she embodies a blend of cultural identity, yet her political stance has sparked concerns. Critics argue that her presidency could consolidate power within her party, echoing authoritarian tendencies seen in other Latin American nations. This has raised fears, particularly among Mexico’s 50,000-strong Jewish community, who worry that her Jewish identity could become a focal point for political criticism and antisemitic undercurrents.

Calling for Palestinian statehood

Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, Sheinbaum has not directly addressed the matter in public. On that day, she remained focused on her campaign activities and made no statements about the violence. Later, she condemned Hamas while simultaneously calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, reflecting a stance in line with Mexico’s broader foreign policy of neutrality and non-intervention under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

President Claudia Sheinbaum gestures during a celebration after Clara Brugada received the certificate of majority that accredits her as mayor-elect of Mexico City, in Mexico June 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

Critics within the Jewish community worry that her Jewish identity could become politicized, especially if she faces criticism during her presidency. Some expressed concern that her actions could trigger subtle antisemitism, while others, drawing uneasy comparisons to other Latin American governments, said they fear that Sheinbaum’s close ties with outgoing President Obrador could lead to a concentration of power.

Despite these apprehensions, Sheinbaum’s impact as a historical figure and her policy focus on addressing economic inequality make her an intriguing and influential leader in Mexico today.