No. 23: Larry Ellison: A role model for entrepreneurs

When asked to describe a prominent figure from the tech industry, many would probably not envision a man in the ninth decade of his life. Yet Larry Ellison, born in 1944 in New York, is exactly that: a superstar of the technology sector and one of the wealthiest people in the world. Ellison, co-founder, executive chairman, and CTO of Oracle Corporation, has left an indelible mark on the software industry and beyond.

Raised by his adoptive Jewish parents in Chicago, Ellison’s Jewish background has reportedly played a significant role in shaping his identity and philanthropic endeavors. Despite a non-traditional upbringing and a complex relationship with organized religion, he maintained connections to his Jewish heritage throughout his life.

Ellison’s entrepreneurial journey led to the founding of Oracle in 1977, which grew to become the third-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization, dealing with database software, cloud computing, and more. This made Ellison a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs, embodying the potential for innovation and achievement.

Making profound impacts with substantial contributions

In terms of philanthropy, Ellison has made substantial contributions to various causes, including several with Jewish connections, such as large contributions to the Friends of the IDF and the city of Sderot. He has also funded medical research at various institutions and start-ups, including Israeli ones. Oracle CEO Larry Ellison (credit: REUTERS)

While Ellison’s public engagement with his Jewish identity has been less pronounced than that of some other high-profile figures, his actions have nonetheless had a significant impact. His support for Israel and Jewish causes has helped strengthen ties between the Jewish Diaspora and Israel, and his success story continues to inspire Jewish entrepreneurs worldwide.

As a self-made billionaire with Jewish roots, Ellison represents a powerful narrative of Jewish achievement in the business world. His life story and philanthropic choices reflect the diverse ways in which Jewish identity can manifest in the modern era, particularly at the intersection of technology, business, and cultural heritage.