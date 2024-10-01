No. 28: Mark Zuckerberg: A symbol of Jewish entrepreneurial success

Mark Zuckerberg, born in 1984 in New York to a Reform Jewish family, has become one of the most influential figures in the technology and media industry as the co-founder and CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook).

Zuckerberg’s creation of Facebook in 2004 revolutionized how people connect and share information, profoundly impacting Jewish communities worldwide by facilitating the preservation of cultural ties across distances and generations. As his wealth and influence grew, Zuckerberg became increasingly involved in philanthropy, pledging that he and his wife would give away 99% of their Facebook shares over their lifetimes.

While his philanthropic efforts are broad in scope, Zuckerberg has supported educational initiatives that promote innovation and entrepreneurship, emphasizing the use of technology to solve global challenges, which may align with the concept of tikkun olam.

Around 2017, Zuckerberg began to publicly address and reflect on his Jewish heritage, sharing pictures with Kiddush cups, stressing the importance of religion, and writing against the antisemitism in Charlottesville and other manifestations that he deemed bigoted, quoting his Jewish upbringing. Lately, he spoke out against Hamas’s October 7 massacre and revealed that he sings the Mi Sheberach prayer for healing to his daughters while putting them to sleep. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech at the Meta Connect event at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, last September. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Controversial policies on hate speech and misinformation

However, Zuckerberg’s influence has not been without controversy. Facebook’s policies regarding hate speech, antisemitism, and misinformation have been scrutinized, with some critics arguing that the platform hasn’t done enough to combat manifestations of bigotry and hate. In a similar context, earlier this year, Zuckerberg addressed parents of social media victims, offering a sincere apology.

As one of the most prominent Jewish figures in the tech industry, Zuckerberg has become a symbol of innovation and success for many young Jewish entrepreneurs. His story embodies the potential for individuals from Jewish backgrounds to shape the future of technology and society at large. As long as META continues to reinvent itself in the ever-changing world of tech, Zuckerberg will likely also be there at the forefront.