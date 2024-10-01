No. 44: Dovi Weissenstern, Eli Beer, Rabbi Yossi Erblich: Israel's medical heroes

Dovi Weissenstern, born in 1975, is the CEO of ZAKA, a renowned search, rescue, and recovery organization. With over a decade of leadership experience, he manages 4,000 volunteers, guiding ZAKA’s emergency response in Israel and globally. Under his leadership, ZAKA has gained recognition as a UN consultant due to its role in international disaster relief.

Weissenstern excels in crisis management, strategic planning, and external relations, and played a key role in ZAKA’s response to the October 7 attacks.

Eli Beer, founder of United Hatzalah, leads Israel’s largest volunteer EMS organization, responding to 2,000 daily emergencies. On October 7, thousands of volunteers risked their lives providing critical medical aid in southern Israel, even as ambulances withdrew. United Hatzalah’s innovations, including the Ambucycle and GPSbased dispatch, ensure fast response times. Beer emphasizes their readiness for future crises while maintaining their goal of reaching every emergency within 90 seconds.

Rabbi Yossi Erblich, founder of Le’Maanchem, is a leading medical advisor in Israel, known for assisting with complex medical cases and his work with Israeli security agencies. His organization also promotes medical innovation and provides emergency support during crises, including the October 7 terror attacks. Rabbi Erblich has received numerous accolades, including recognition from President Putin and Israel’s President Herzog, for his lifesaving contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.