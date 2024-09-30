10 Christian Zionists: Jonathan Isaac - No. 3

Jonathan Isaac. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jonathan Isaac.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Growing up in the church, Jonathan Isaac truly found his faith as an adult. This came after he had already reached another calling — as a star athlete in the NBA. Playing for the Orlando Magic, Jonathan uses his platform to inspire young people, to give voice to his Christian faith, and to support Israel and the Jewish people.

Especially in the months since the Hamas attacks of October 7, Isaac has spoken and stood in support of Israel—something that young people especially in America need to see from their role models, and a stance which not only inspires youngsters around the world, but provides hope to Jewish people—in Israel and elsewhere—as they face growing anti-Semitism and hatred.



