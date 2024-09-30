10 Christian Zionists: Sean Hannity - No. 6

The longtime host of The Sean Hannity Show, a nationally syndicated talk radio program, Sean Hannity reaches millions of people of faith on the airwaves each day. Additional millions tune into Hannity, his political commentary program on Fox News.

It is this audience of those who love Israel and are eager to support the Jewish people who find a like-minded friend in Hannity. For decades, he has focused on Israel and staunchly defended the Jewish state—both in its right to defend itself against terror and in its right to exist. In doing so, his firm friendship with Israel has been an example for the millions of Christian supporters of the Jewish people who do the same, across America and around the world.