25 ViZionaries: Natasha Hausdorff - No. 2

Natasha Hausdorff is a London-based barrister and director of UK Lawyers for Israel. She holds law degrees from both Oxford University and Tel Aviv University. Her expansive legal background includes accomplishments such as clerking for the late Supreme Court of Israel chief justice Miriam Naor.

Hausdorff was a fellow in the National Security Law Program at Columbia Law School. With expertise in international law and national security, she is a prominent advocate for Israel’s legal rights on the global stage.

Hausdorff frequently writes and speaks on legal issues concerning Israel and international law.