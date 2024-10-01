25 ViZionaries: Naftali Aklum - No. 5

Naftali Aklum is the CEO of Yerus, an organization that highlights the rich heritage and contributions of Israel’s Ethiopian community through educational workshops and tours. Born in Ethiopia in 1979, Aklum and his family made their way to Israel in 1980 and settled in Beersheba.

A proud Israeli and Zionist, Aklum served in the Israel Defense Forces as a firefighter before pursuing studies in politics, government, and Middle Eastern studies at Ben-Gurion University. He currently volunteers with at-risk youth and mentors Ethiopian-Israeli academics, helping them secure job placements and thrive in Israeli society.

He has stood up for Israel and showed the world the diversity and complexities of the only Jewish state. He has proudly represented Ethiopian-Israelis and dedicated himself to furthering the mission of the Jewish National Fund-USA and its work in Israel’s north and south.