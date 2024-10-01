25 ViZionaries: Max August - No. 23

Max August is a Senior Associate at General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm. He focuses on the firm’s technology investments in Israel. In 2022, he was named under Forbes Israel’s prestigious “30 Under 30” list.

Recognized for his leadership and impact in the financial world, Max has played a significant role in General Atlantic, where he focuses on strategic investments.

His work and expertise have made him a rising figure in the investment sector, particularly in sourcing growth opportunities in the tech and innovation industries.