25 ViZionaries: Melissa Lantsman - No. 11

Melissa Lantsman is a Canadian Member of Parliament and a strong advocate for Israel. As deputy leader of the Conservative Party and shadow minister for transport, Lantsman has consistently used her platform to defend Israel’s right to security and self-defense, particularly in the face of global antisemitism.

A vocal supporter of Canada-Israel relations, she has worked to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Lantsman is also an active Jewish community member and has participated in initiatives promoting awareness of Israel’s importance as a beacon of democracy in the Middle East.