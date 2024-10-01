25 ViZionaries: Melissa Lantsman - No. 11

Uses her platform to defend Israel's right to security and self-defense.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  OCTOBER 1, 2024 16:36
Jerusalem Post
Separator
Influencers 2024
Separator
25 Young ViZionaries
 
Melissa Lantsman (photo credit: Courtesy)
Melissa Lantsman
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Melissa Lantsman is a Canadian Member of Parliament and a strong advocate for Israel. As deputy leader of the Conservative Party and shadow minister for transport, Lantsman has consistently used her platform to defend Israel’s right to security and self-defense, particularly in the face of global antisemitism.

A vocal supporter of Canada-Israel relations, she has worked to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Lantsman is also an active Jewish community member and has participated in initiatives promoting awareness of Israel’s importance as a beacon of democracy in the Middle East.



Related Tags
Canada
antisemitism
Zionist
25 Young Vizionaries 2024