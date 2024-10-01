25 ViZionaries: Aviva Klompas - No. 22

Aviva Klompas is the co-founder and CEO of Boundless and a member of the Jewish National Fund-USA Speakers Bureau. Previously, she served as associate vice president of Israel and Global Jewish Citizenship at Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP) in Boston.

Aviva was also a senior policy adviser for Ontario’s Syrian refugee resettlement efforts and the director of speechwriting at Israel’s Permanent Mission to the UN. She is the author of Speaking for Israel and Stand-Up Nation and holds a master’s in public and nonprofit management from NYU.

Her work has appeared in major publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.