25 ViZionaries: Ashager Araro - No. 13

Ashager Araro was born in Gondar, Ethiopia, and immigrated to Israel as an infant during the 1991 Operation Solomon. She grew up in central Israel and is one of eight siblings.

Araro excelled in her military service in the Israeli Defense Forces, where she rose to the rank of Lieutenant in the Paratroopers Brigade. Following her military service, Araro studied government, diplomacy, and strategy at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, which enabled her to pursue a career in Public Diplomacy.

Araro’s career has brought her to countries throughout Europe, North America, and Africa, where she has engaged audiences on issues pertinent to Israel and the Jewish people. Alongside her fulfilling work in public diplomacy, Araro established the Battae Ethiopian Israeli-Heritage Center.