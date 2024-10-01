25 ViZionaries: Emily Austin - No. 20

Advocates against antisemitism and supports Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  OCTOBER 1, 2024 16:48
Jerusalem Post
Separator
Influencers 2024
Separator
25 Young ViZionaries
 
Emily Austin (photo credit: Courtesy)
Emily Austin
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Emily Austin is an American sports TV personality, broadcaster, social media influencer, and pro-Israel advocate. She began her career interviewing NBA players and athletes on her show, The Hoop Chat, and went on to serve as an MTV anchor and Miss Universe judge. Austin also owns a skincare company, People’s Beauty.

With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, she is an outspoken advocate against antisemitism and a vocal supporter of Israel.

She regularly appears on the news, talk shows, and speaks to groups globally about Israel and Zionism.



Related Tags
JNF
influential jews
social media
JNF-USA
25 Young Vizionaries 2024