25 ViZionaries: Emily Austin - No. 20

Emily Austin is an American sports TV personality, broadcaster, social media influencer, and pro-Israel advocate. She began her career interviewing NBA players and athletes on her show, The Hoop Chat, and went on to serve as an MTV anchor and Miss Universe judge. Austin also owns a skincare company, People’s Beauty.

With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, she is an outspoken advocate against antisemitism and a vocal supporter of Israel.

She regularly appears on the news, talk shows, and speaks to groups globally about Israel and Zionism.