Ryan Lavarnway, a former MLB veteran and captain of Team Israel’s baseball team, has been an outspoken advocate for Israel and the Jewish people. Representing Israel on the international stage has deepened his Jewish identity, and he has used his platform to combat rising antisemitism and advocate for Zionism.

Lavarnway regularly participates in events to promote Jewish pride and solidarity, speaking out against misinformation and antisemitism following events like the October 7 attack.