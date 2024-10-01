25 ViZionaries: Mosab Hassan Yousef - No.16

Critic of Islamic extremism and peace advocate.

OCTOBER 1, 2024
Mosab Hassan Yousef, dubbed the Green Prince, is the son of one of Hamas’s founders and leaders. He famously became a key informant for Israel’s Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), providing vital intelligence for over a decade. His efforts helped thwart numerous terrorist attacks, by which he earned his notorious nickname.

Yousef later publicly renounced Hamas and moved to the United States, where he became a vocal advocate for peace and a critic of Islamic extremism. His story was chronicled in the award-winning documentary The Green Prince and his autobiography Son of Hamas.



