50 Influential Jews: Sylvan Adams - No. 17

Sylvan Adams is a Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist who dedicates his life to strengthening and promoting Israel’s positive global standing by initiating world-class cultural, sporting, innovation and healthcare events and projects. Since moving to Israel in 2016, Adams refers to himself as Israel’s “Self-Appointed Ambassador-at-Large.”

Among his notable achievements, he was responsible for Israel’s hosting the largest sporting event in the country’s history – the Giro d’Italia, showcasing Israel to billions of television viewers worldwide. He is the owner of the Israel-Premier Tech (IPT) professional cycling team, competing at the highest levels of the sport (the first Israeli team to do so in any sport), including the Tour de France, carrying the name “Israel” and the Star of David on its logo proudly, while promoting coexistence and peace around the globe.

Honored for his monumental achievements in positively branding Israel and promoting Jewish continuity, Adams was chosen to light the official torch at Israel’s 75th Independence Day ceremony, representing the Jews of the Diaspora. Adams was also recognized by the President’s Office for his partnership with the Value Sports organization, which promotes social cohesion and dialogue through sport.

Inspired by his parents’ Holocaust survival story and his father’s bravery as a soldier fighting in Israel’s War of Independence, Adams considers himself a proud Zionist and became one of the most important philanthropists in the fields of Jewish education. He funds significant Jewish community institutions in North America, working actively to connect Diaspora Jews to the State of Israel.

Adams is also a major and active donor to Save A Child’s Heart, a humanitarian organization that provides life- saving cardiac surgery to children from developing countries – including Muslim-majority countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations, such as Lebanon and Syria.