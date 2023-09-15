50 Influential Jews: Russell F. Robinson - No. 32

As Chief Executive Officer of Jewish National Fund-USA, Russell F. Robinson has worked tirelessly to fulfill the organization’s big, bold, and visionary plans for the land and people of Israel and Zionist engagement. Jewish National Fund-USA has inspired millions of Americans to support our Jewish Homeland while creating a new generation of change-makers, most notably through two key demographics: the graduates of Alexander Muss High School, where over 1,500 teenagers experience a life-changing semester of academic excellence abroad in Israel, and supporters of JNFuture, its fastest-growing donor society for 22-40 year-olds.

Recently, Robinson led the organization to achieve the fundraising target of its One Billion Dollar campaign, with $250 million directed toward philanthropic investments in Zionist education and engagement. In addition, the organization continues with plans to attract 800,000 new residents to Israel’s Negev and Galilee and develop the World Zionist Village. Under his leadership, Jewish National Fund-USA is also a top-rated charity. Robinson continues to be featured in best-selling management books and regularly appears in the media as an advocate for the land and people of Israel and the power of our Jewish community. In his words, “We are a winning team and need to tell our story of our greatness and our positive impact on the world.”