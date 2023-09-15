50 Influential Jews: Media Influencers - No. 33

Despite the wide gaps in their ideologies, these three American journalists successfully use their prominent platforms of influence to combat antisemitism, Israel-bashing and other forms of hatred.

Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper, CNN’s lead DC anchor and host of The Lead with Jake Tapper, has been a prominent figure for many years and is the best-selling fiction author of the 2023 thriller novel All the Demons Are Here. With Jewish chutzpah guiding him, he remains one of the most accepted and authentic of American journalism’s go-to voices.

Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator for The Daily Wire, has also had quite the year. Besides his large-scale visit with Canadian “manosphere” superstar Jordan Peterson to Israel last October, he has earned a massive following on social media with short, flagrant sound bites (like butting in on the Kanye West and Candace Owens antisemitic outrage).

Bari Weiss

After resigning from The New York Times in 2020, Bari Weiss founded The Free Press media company, with which she scored significant coups in the past year, such as an interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, her secret “Twitter Files” endeavor, and “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.”

Together, Tapper, Shapiro and Weiss are a formidable force in American journalism.