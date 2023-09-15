50 Influential Jews: Asaf Kochan - No. 38

Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Asaf Kochan is a distinguished former Commander of Unit 8200, within the IDF and held a senior position in the Prime Minister’s Office.

He led one of the world’s most innovative cyber teams, spearheading strategic initiatives that left an indelible mark on the landscape of cyber warfare. Unit 8200 is famous for its role in safeguarding Israel’s national security through intelligence gathering and cybersecurity efforts and for producing talented individuals who contribute to various sectors, including technology and cybersecurity, around the world.

Beyond his prominent military career, Kochan’s visionary leadership extended into the private sector. As a seasoned practitioner of state-level cybersecurity, he possesses an unmatched understanding of the intricate dynamics that govern modern digital landscapes. Notably, he played a pivotal role in both conceptualizing and implementing national policies in the realm of cyberspace, showcasing his exceptional ability to navigate the complex web of security challenges and technological advancements.

In 2021, Asaf co-founded Sentra, a groundbreaking cybersecurity company headquartered in Israel. As the President of Sentra, he leverages his extensive experience to spearhead a transformative mission at the intersection of data-centric security and cloud-first innovation.

In essence, Kochan’s legacy is one of transformative leadership, seamlessly blending his tenure as the Commander of Unit 8200 with his role as the Co-Founder and President of Sentra. His contributions have not only shaped the trajectory of cybersecurity but have also paved the way for cloud-first enterprises to thrive securely in an era where data reigns supreme.