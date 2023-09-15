50 Influential Jews: Sivan Yaari - No. 39

In a world often beset by challenges, there are individuals whose unwavering commitment to making a difference shines brightly. Sivan Yaari, the visionary founder and CEO of Innovation: Africa, is one such individual who is changing the world for the better through her remarkable work in Africa.

No. 38: Asaf Kochan >>

No. 40: Ofer Yannay >>

Full list >>

Born in Israel, raised in France, and educated in the United States, Yaari’s diverse background equipped her with the knowledge and perspective needed to transform the lives of millions of people living in Africa.

For over two decades, Yaari has dedicated herself to improving the lives of African communities, harnessing Israeli solar, agricultural, and water technologies to bring hope where it’s needed most. Through Innovation: Africa, which she founded and now serves as the CEO, she has touched the lives of over 4.2 million people across 10 African countries, providing them with clean water and light – essentials that the Western world takes for granted.

Yaari and Innovation: Africa have received numerous awards, including the Innovation Award from the United Nations. Yaari herself has been celebrated as one of the most “Inspiring Israelis This Decade,” one of the “50 Most Influential Women in Israel” by Forbes, and one of the “Top 10 Most Influential Israelis in International Business, Science, and Culture” by NoCamels. She was also named among the “Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life” by Algemeiner.

This year, Yaari was chosen to light a torch at Israel’s 75th Independence Day ceremony.