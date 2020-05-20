The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

108 million in China face lockdown amid second coronavirus outbreak

The China Daily began referring to Shulan as "the last pandemic hotspot in the country."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
MAY 20, 2020 18:35
Police in protective gear wait to evacuate residents from a public housing building, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
Police in protective gear wait to evacuate residents from a public housing building, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
Some 108 million people in northeast China face renewed lockdown as a new cluster of coronavirus infections ravages the region while the People's Republic aims to prevent a second wave, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Tens of thousands were reportedly quarantine in China's Jilin province bordering Russia and North Korea. According to Bloomberg, trains and buses have been cut and schools have been shut down. 

The Guardian reported Tuesday the city of Shulan was sealed off after being reclassified as high-risk. According to the Guardian, the China Daily began referring to the city as "the last pandemic hotspot in the country."

According to Bloomberg, the government of Shulan announced it would close off residential compounds with confirmed or suspected cases, allowing one member of each family leave the compounds for two hours every two days in order to purchase essentials.

"The majority of Chinese at the moment are still susceptible to the COVID-19 infection," Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told CNN last week, adding that the republic is facing "a big challenge." 

A Harvard University study published in the journal Science in mid April suggested a resurgence of the deadly virus was possible as late as 2024, saying social distancing may be required as late as 2022 in order to combat the outbreak.

According to the scientists, SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the deadly COVID-19 disease, is capable of producing a "substantial outbreak" regardless of the season in all modeled scenarios. As of May 2020, the mortality rate of the virus stands at 6.6% with nearly five million confirmed cases worldwide.

"Even in the event of apparent elimination, SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024," the scientists said in their report.

According to the researchers, it is likely that short-term, 40-week immunity to the virus will lead to annual coronavirus outbreaks. If the immunity is long-term, standing at two years, the outbreaks will likely be biennial, with a major coronavirus outbreak occurring every other year.

CNN reported Monday around a hundred UN member states, including Russia, were expected to back a resolution at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) calling for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping himself supported the initiative to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic speaking at the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual meeting of the WHA, according to Forbes.

Drafted by EU member states following a proposal by Australia, a WHA resolution reportedly called for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the "international health response to COVID-19." According to Forbes, the resolution was backed by over 120 states.

According to CNN, Xi said the people's republic "supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control to sum up experience and address deficiencies," adding that it should be "based on science and professionalism, led by WHO and conducted in an objective and impartial manner."


Tags China world health organization Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexation must be one part of a broader national security strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by