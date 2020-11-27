The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

2,900-year-old Urartu archeological park to be opened to public

Three sarcophagi containing the sole specimens from the Urartu Kingdom were found at the site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 27, 2020 13:03
AN AMPHITHEATER at the archaeological ruins of the Ionian city of Ephesus, in western Turkey. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
AN AMPHITHEATER at the archaeological ruins of the Ionian city of Ephesus, in western Turkey.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Turkey will open the ruins of Altintepe Fortress to tourists and visitors, according to Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency.
The 2,900-year-old fortress is located in the Erzincan province on the Silk Road. It was a center of the Byzantine Empire and an important Urartu settlement built between 850 and 890 BC.
Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry began archeological excavations at the site in 2003, according to Anadolu Agency. The dig was completed in 2019, meaning that the site can now be opened to the public as an archeological park.
The site has hundreds of historical artifacts and ruins of structures. Three sarcophagi containing the sole specimens from the Urartu Kingdom were found at the site, Mehmet Karaosmanoglu, head of the Archeology Department at Ataturk University, told Anadolu Agency.
"The reception hall in the castle, belonging to the Urartu period, is the largest and only example of those found in Anatolia so far," Karaosmanoglu said of other points of interest at the site.


Tags Turkey archaeology Byzantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's bad infrastructure is a recurring problem - it's time to fix it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by