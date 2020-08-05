The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Aaron Keyak: 'Biden will re-engage with Iran for a diplomatic solution'

Keyak, who serves as Biden’s director for Jewish engagement, said that President Trump “proved that in the short life of JCPOA it achieved its goals.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 5, 2020 04:24
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
If Joe Biden is elected as president, he will work with the US allies to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, “which will include re-engaging Iran in a diplomatic solution,” said Aaron Keyak, who serves as director for Jewish engagement at the Biden campaign.
Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Keyak said that the diplomatic engagement is meant to ensure that the Islamic Republic returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and to “verifiably prevent a nuclear armed Iran and find verifiable ways to ensure that it doesn't happen in the long long-term.”
He slammed US President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the agreement and said that “it is hard to draw up a more disastrous policy, than the one president Trump has executed.” According to Keyak, “he tore up a deal with Iran that was working to prevent that country from obtaining nuclear weapons. He actually proved that in the short life of JCPOA it achieved its goals. As a president, Joe Biden will hold Iran accountable for its destabilizing activities throughout the region.”
“He went out of his way to actively infuriate our allies in Europe and throughout the world,” he continued. “Trump looked at a deal that was working under president Obama, and he couldn't stand it. So he tore it up. It's hard to drop the worst way to prevent a nuclear armed Iran. Thank you. Thank you.”
Asked about Biden’s positions about conditioning aid to Israel, Keyak said that the presumptive democratic nominee rejects this idea.
“Biden has been clear. It was clear during the primary, when this came up, that he is strongly against conditioning aid,” said Keyak. “He's proud of the role he played in negotiating the $38 billion memorandum of understanding. That's the largest aid package ever agreed to by the United States. He is also against unilateral actions by either side, including annexation that undermines the two state solution,” he added.


Tags Elections Iran Joe Biden american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all Diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by