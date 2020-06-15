Activist light up Confederate statue with LGBT Pride flag

Activists in Richmond, Virginia, took a different approach to vandalizing Confederate statues by projecting the image of a Pride flag and the initials for Black Lives Matter on a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Friday night in support of black LGBT rights, CNN reported.Ever since the start of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, multiple incidents have taken place at the statue, with multiple protesters vandalizing the statue by covering it with spray paint to spell out phrases like "Stop White Supremacy" and "Black Lives Matter." Many other statues have been the target of similar vandalism, with some protesters outright toppling them, as demands for greater racial sensitivity become more vocal throughout the US. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier in this month that he would remove the statue of Lee. A lawsuit, however, has prevented the statue from being removed.The statue is the largest of several monuments on Monument Avenue that honor Virginian veterans of the Confederacy. Richmond, the capital of the state, was also the capital of the Confederacy.