Almost half of Jewish cemeteries in Europe in need of protection - survey

The 2019 to 2021 survey, funded by the European Commission, had 1,700 Jewish cemeteries across Croatia, Georgia, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine physically visited by survey teams.

The results showed that only 35% of Jewish cemeteries there are fenced and protected. 44% are severely neglected and in urgent need of protection.

ESJF CEO Philip Carmel said about the results of the survey: “Now that we finally have this comprehensive information in hand, it is clearer than ever that collective efforts must be made to ensure that these sites are protected and the legacy of the communities which they served is preserved.”

The ESJF have been able to trace the history of the communities behind the cemeteries and asses which are most in need of protection. Lithuania was found to have the highest number of at-risk sites, as 55% of Jewish cemeteries in the region faced threats such as vandalism, theft, and demolition.

The ESJF are heavily involved in protection work and have fenced and protected over 200 sites in eight European countries. A survey like this was done from 2018-19 on 1,500 sites.