The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Anti-Corona protests escalate, riots in several German cities

Protests against the Corona policy in Germany are becoming more violent. Anti-vaccination activists and right-wing extremists are merging into a homogeneous mass.

By MARVIN ZIEGELE/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 08:52
Protest against government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Berlin (photo credit: REUTERS)
Protest against government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Berlin
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Thousands of people demonstrated against the current Corona measures in several German cities over the weekend and on Monday. In some cases, there were violent incidents, for example in Thuringia and Saxony.
In Bennewitz, near Leipzig, Corona demonstrators "behaved extremely uncooperatively," a police spokesman said. It was only possible to get the situation under control through a "robust approach". Two police officers were slightly injured. 
In Greiz, Thuringia, several hundred demonstrators had gathered in several groups. When officers stopped a procession, there were "breakthrough attempts," the police said. Police officers had used pepper spray, 14 officers were injured.
There were also protests in the state of Baden-Württemberg. In Stuttgart, a large number of people violated requirements during four protests against the Corona measures on Saturday. As the police announced on Sunday, several hundred cross-thinkers came together in the city to form a human chain.
The protests are mainly directed against a possible vaccination obligation in Germany, but in many places also complained about a division of society by the restrictions.
Demonstrators attend a protest against government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) Demonstrators attend a protest against government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser lamented an increasing propensity to violence and radicalization at demonstrations against the Corona measures. "The propensity to violence is increasing," Faeser stated on her Twitter account:
"Many lateral thinkers are becoming more radical. Threats and intimidation are completely unacceptable! We must step up efforts for social cohesion and overcome the attempts at division by anti-democratic forces." 
At the same time, she warned that right-wing extremists and so-called Reichsbürger (citizens of the Reich) are trying to use the protests in order to spread their own propaganda.
"Reichsbürger" are groups and individuals who reject the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany and its legal system for a variety of motives and with different justifications - including invoking the historical German Reich.
At the same time, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced a zero-tolerance policy against aggressive demonstrators in an interview. "We must counter threats with all severity," the head of government told Bild. "I want to keep the country together. And so I am also the chancellor of the unvaccinated." 


Tags germany right wing Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett was well-welcomed in the UAE - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Eli Kavon

Rabbis exploited Holocaust to promote Tenth of Tevet - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by