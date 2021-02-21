The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
AOC visits Texas, raises $4 million for those without power, food, water

Within a day it had raised one million, by that night it had raised two. By morning it rose to three and today it stands at four million raised.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 14:48
U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) wave to volunteers as they make their way to their work station at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, U.S. Febraury 20, 2021 (photo credit: ELIZABETH CONLEY/HOUSTON CHRONICLE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) wave to volunteers as they make their way to their work station at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, U.S. Febraury 20, 2021
(photo credit: ELIZABETH CONLEY/HOUSTON CHRONICLE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is currently leading a fundraising effort to help Texans affected by a deadly storm that left millions without water and power.
So far, the firebrand Democrat has raised over four million dollars in the past few days for the nation's second most populous state.
Within a day it had raised one million, by that night it had raised two. By morning it rose to three and today it stands at four million raised.
"We just hit $4 million," she wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

Contributions to the AOC-led fundraiser are split evenly between Feeding Texas, ECHO (Ending Community Homelessness Coalition), Family Eldercare, The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Houston Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, Corazon Ministries, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, and North Texas Food Bank.
AOC visited struggling Texans personally on Saturday to promote the efforts of the fundraiser and lend a helping hand to fill boxes at the Houston Food Bank.
"When disaster strikes, this is not just an issue for Texans; this is an issue for our entire country," AOC told reporters, according to NPR. "And our whole country needs to come and rally together behind the needs of Texans all across this state."
"That's the New York spirit, that's the Texas spirit, and that's the American spirit," AOC added.
Millions of residents in Texas have dealt with power outages for days, and nearly half of Texans struggled with disrupted water service or were left without clean drinking water. Many still do not have these essential services.
Around 70 deaths have been attributed to the storm and a cold snap. It is also coming out that a good portion of the deaths are stemming from hypothermia, according to AP News.
"We need to make sure that we make short and long-term policy decisions to that this devastation — preventable devastation — never happens again," AOC said.
Reuters contributed to this report.


