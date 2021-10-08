The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Argentine judge exonerates ex-president accused of covering up Iran attack on Jews

Former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner allegedly covered up Iran's possible role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center that killed 85 people.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 8, 2021 04:29
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is suspected of covering up Iran's role in the AMIA bombing of 1994 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is suspected of covering up Iran's role in the AMIA bombing of 1994
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An Argentine judge on Thursday dismissed the case against former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner over an alleged cover-up of Iran's possible role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center that killed 85 people.
The case made international news in 2015 when the prosecutor leading the case against then-President Kirchner was found dead in his apartment, leading to speculation that he had been murdered.
The judge on Thursday ruled that the allegations against Fernandez and other administration officials "do not constitute a crime," according to news reports in local media.
The judicial case looked into the Fernandez administration's attempt to sign a memorandum with Iran to investigate who was responsible for the car bombing.
A memorial to the victims of the 1994 AMIA bombing (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A memorial to the victims of the 1994 AMIA bombing (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In his indictment in 2015, Nisman said that in signing the memorandum, Fernandez was trying to clear former Iranian officials, who were wanted internationally, in exchange for commercial benefits.
The judge dismissed the case because it had not been proven that there was a coverup regarding the memorandum, or that benefits had been exchanged.
Fernandez served as President of Argentina between 2007 and 2015 and now serves as Vice President. The judge's decision can be appealed.


Tags Iran argentina AMIA bombing cristina fernandez de kirchner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by