Suspect in AMIA bombing acquitted by Argentina court

Carlos Telleldín, accused of providing the car bomb in the 1994 terror attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) building in Buenos Aires, was acquitted in a verdict delivered by federal judges Javier Ríos, Andrés Basso and Fernando Canero on Wednesday.The AMIA and the Jewish political umbrella DAIA rejected the acquittal and announced they will appeal the decision. Argentinian judiciary system," said AMIA's President Ariel Eichbaum in reaction of the verdict.He continued, "In any other country in the world that deals with such an attack you see more arrests in a much shorter time."Telleldín was accused of having conditioned, provided and delivered the car bomb that was used to commit the terrorist attack that took place on July 18, 1994. Some 85 people were killed and more than 300 injured when a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosive materials into the AMIA building. It is widely believed that Iran was behind the attack, while the suicide bomber was a member of its proxy, Hezbollah."In any other country in the world that deals with such an attack you see more arrests in a much shorter time.""Of course that we intend to appeal the court's decision. We're very concerned for the
The institutions asserted in a release that "the ample evidence provided against the defendant had the forcefulness and relevance needed to be able to convict the one who collaborated so that the attack could be carried out.""In total disagreement with the verdict of the federal judges, the community institutions reject the Court's decision, and recall that they will continue, indefinably, on the path forged throughout all this time, to achieve justice and condemn the intellectual and material authors of the massacre who collaborated so that the attack could be carried out.""The massacre perpetrated on July 18, 1994 is a crime against humanity, and therefore, imprescriptible. The fight against impunity is imperative and the Jewish entities will continue it to maintain in order to achieve Justice that has been demanded for more than 26 years."In 2019, the United Nations held a special session in New York on Monday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires. At that time, Eichbaum said that the 1994 terrorist attack – which is still the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust – left a "toll of destruction and death" and a "wound that has not been able to heal."