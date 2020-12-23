The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Suspect in AMIA bombing acquitted by Argentina court

The AMIA and the Jewish political umbrella DAIA rejected the acquittal and announced they will appeal the decision.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 20:07
Carlos Telleldin (C) sits inside a court room in Buenos Aires, August 6, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI)
Carlos Telleldin (C) sits inside a court room in Buenos Aires, August 6, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI)
Carlos Telleldín, accused of providing the car bomb in the 1994 terror attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) building in Buenos Aires, was acquitted in a verdict delivered by federal judges Javier Ríos, Andrés Basso and Fernando Canero on Wednesday.
The AMIA and the Jewish political umbrella DAIA rejected the acquittal and announced they will appeal the decision.
"Of course that we intend to appeal the court's decision. We're very concerned for the Argentinian judiciary system," said AMIA's President Ariel Eichbaum in reaction of the verdict.
He continued, "In any other country in the world that deals with such an attack you see more arrests in a much shorter time."
Telleldín was accused of having conditioned, provided and delivered the car bomb that was used to commit the terrorist attack that took place on July 18, 1994.
Some 85 people were killed and more than 300 injured when a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosive materials into the AMIA building. It is widely believed that Iran was behind the attack, while the suicide bomber was a member of its proxy, Hezbollah.
"In any other country in the world that deals with such an attack you see more arrests in a much shorter time."
The institutions asserted in a release that "the ample evidence provided against the defendant had the forcefulness and relevance needed to be able to convict the one who collaborated so that the attack could be carried out."
"In total disagreement with the verdict of the federal judges, the community institutions reject the Court's decision, and recall that they will continue, indefinably, on the path forged throughout all this time, to achieve justice and condemn the intellectual and material authors of the massacre who collaborated so that the attack could be carried out."
"The massacre perpetrated on July 18, 1994 is a crime against humanity, and therefore, imprescriptible. The fight against impunity is imperative and the Jewish entities will continue it to maintain in order to achieve the Justice that has been demanded for more than 26 years."
In 2019, the United Nations held a special session in New York on Monday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires.
At that time, Eichbaum said that the 1994 terrorist attack – which is still the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust – left a “toll of destruction and death” and a “wound that has not been able to heal.”


Tags Hezbollah Iran argentina Terror Attack AMIA bombing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by