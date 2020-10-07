Armenia and Azerbaijan military claims compared to Israel’s past wars

Azerbaijan and Armenian armed forces have been fighting for a week and a half. Social media accounts linked to the defense ministries on both sides of the conflict have sought to use social media and an information war to make it appear the other side is losing. Now the number of tanks, vehicles and weapons they claim to have destroyed is beginning to outpace some of the numbers on some fronts of the 1967 Israel-Arab Six Day War – except with none of the actual gains on the ground to show for it. Azerbaijan social media accounts now claim to have destroyed up to 250 tanks and armored vehicles of the Armenians. They also claim to have destroyed another 150 military vehicles, such as jeeps or supply trucks, and to have neutralized 270 artillery pieces and multiple rocket launchers. Baku also asserts it has hit more than 60 air defense systems, including the claims it struck an S-300 system – and to have smashed eight armories and 11 command and control centers. The definition of an “air defense system” may be quite broad, considering some to be machine gun emplacements and some to be more sophisticated systems. Since the numbers all seem to neatly end in a zero, it should be assumed they are estimated.Azerbaijan has published a large amount of drone footage showing destruction of some 40 Armenian tanks of the T-72 variety, according to reports. That means that while the figures may be estimates or for propaganda, there have been many losses on the Armenian side. As for the Armenians, they also claim to have destroyed whole divisions’ worth of Azeri material. Some 127 drones have been shot-down, as well as 16 helicopters, 17 planes and four larger Smerch rocket launchers being hit, the Armenian side says. They also claim to have destroyed 416 Azerbaijan military vehicles.The number of destroyed vehicles now appears to be approaching the size of the Israel-Arab Six Day War. The losses on both sides now are supposedly more than Israel lost in the Six Day War. Both sides have also lost more than the Syrian and Jordanian front in that war. The losses have not outpaced the Egyptian front, where hundreds of Egyptian tanks and estimates of thousands of vehicles were destroyed or abandoned in Sinai during the conflict. NEVERTHELESS, the size of the losses, even if they are remotely accurate, illustrates the size and impact of the fighting in Nagorna-Karabakh. It also illustrates how information warfare and propaganda spread to the media can make it appear that one or the other side has suffered devastating losses.The amount of UAVs, for instance, that Armenia claims to have downed, is unprecedented. The amount of artillery pieces that Azerbaijan claims to have struck and air defense systems taken out is also more than in many past wars.For instance Israel’s operation in the Bekaa Valley in 1982, designed to suppress Syrian air defense in Lebanon, hit some 29 surface-to-air missile batteries. If Baku is to be believed, it has now outpaced that number. Israel destroyed the batteries in around two hours, whereas it has taken the Azeris a week or so. However the use of drones by Azerbaijan – particularly loitering munitions, many of them made by Israel – illustrates the effectiveness of these weapons. The lopsided numbers, whereby Azerbaijan claims to have destroyed much of Armenia’s air defense while Armenia claims to have downed much of Azerbaijan’s drone fleet, shows what modern war looks like. It is about using sensors to identify enemy positions, vehicles and targets, while the other side uses radar and electronic warfare to identify threats. Both sides then seek a technological overmatch to neutralize the enemy’s platforms before being defeated.This can result in extreme lopsided conflicts, like the US waged against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in 1991. Once one can gain control of the air and hunt down enemy tanks and air defense, the enemy must rely on things such as long range rockets. Either way, the use of sensors to find and eliminate targets can make large armored forces appear vulnerable. The Azeris and Armenians are now finding out what other countries have learned in past conflicts. No plan survives contact with the enemy force, but both sides brought to battle different types of forces. It is not clear if one has a total advantage, but the Armenians have been pushed back bit by bit. The question remains when they will feel they have been strained to the breaking point on the ground – or if their ability to persist will wear down the Azerbaijan forces.