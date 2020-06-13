The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Armenia assuages Iran's concerns over its embassy opening in Israel

Armenia made the move to assuage Iran's concerns on Wednesday this week following rallies from two dozen Iranian universities held outside of the Armenian embassy in Tehran.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 13, 2020 19:08
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting at Sadabad Complex in Tehran, Iran on February 27, 2019 (photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA AFP)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting at Sadabad Complex in Tehran, Iran on February 27, 2019
(photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA AFP)
Armenia made moves to try and quiet Iran's concerns over its decision to open an embassy in Israel following two dozen rallies held outside of the Armenian embassy in Tehran, according to Armenian news outlet Massis Post.
The rallies were held to condemn Yerevan's plans and to urge it to avoid in any diplomatic presence in “the occupied Palestinian territories.” News reports from the Iranian capital said the protesters chanted “death to Israel” and burned an Israeli flag.
On Wednesday, Armenian ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan assured the Iranian Foreign Ministry that Armenia remains committed to its relationship with the Islamic Republic despite its desire to strengthen relations with Israel.
Furthermore, Tumanyan discussed the demonstrations with Iranian Foreign Ministry official, Mohsen Faghani. The envoy assured Faghani that Armenia will continue to avoid any involvement in any "anti-Iraninan political project," according to Massis Post.
"The ambassador emphasized that Armeninan-Iraninan friendly relations have been and remain one of Armenia's foreign policy priorities," the statement read. 
Additionally, while "some circles" in the Islamic Republic are worried about Israeli influence on Armenia, Faghani praised the current state of Armeninan-Iranian relations, and isn't worried that the relationship will be undermined by any discontent with the Armeninan diplomatic presence in Israel. 
In April, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke, marking the most recent communications between the two leaders.
Two weeks later, Pashinyan sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu a message congratulating him on his re-election.
“I am hopeful that through joint efforts we will be able to replenish and overhaul the agenda of Armenian-Israeli cooperation and build strong ties of mutually beneficial partnership,” Pashinyan wrote.
Armenia, which is known to have cool ties with Israel, made the announcement that it was going to open an embassy in Tel Aviv in September 2019, a move that was expected to strengthen relations between two countries. The date of the opening has been pushed off likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
Then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised Armenia’s decision, saying that it is a “significant step in the development of bilateral relations” between the two states. While Armenina is the 90th country to open an embassy in the Jewish state, Israel gave no indication that it was considering opening an embassy in Yerevan.
In January, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian commented on Israel's decision to not recognize the Armenian Genocide, in a statement to the Jerusalem Post, while he was in Israel for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
“A lot of Armenians ask, ‘Why on earth would Israel, a country whose people have seen their own huge tragedy, not recognize the Armenian Genocide?’” Sarkissian said. 
 
Later in the year, despite the fact that the Armenian embassy was announced more than six months before, Iran waited until March to announce its disapproval of Yerevan's decision.
On March 15, Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to the Iranian parliament, forecast the opening of the Armeninan embassy in Tel Aviv would have a "negative impact on stability and security in the region," and urged the Armeninan government to "think twice" before making the move, reports the Massis Post.
That same day, Ambassador Tumanyan met with Alireza Haqiqian, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Eurasia department to explain in greater depth the motive behind strengthening ties with Israel.
Herb Keinon and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report. 


Tags Iran iran israel armenia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by