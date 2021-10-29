The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Armorer on 'Rust' film set says producers overruled her safety requests

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of 'Rust'.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 21:00
The film set of "Rust", where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun, is seen from a distance, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, US, October 23, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)
The film set of "Rust", where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun, is seen from a distance, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, US, October 23, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)
The armorer who oversaw guns used in filming of Western movie "Rust" said producers allowed for an "unsafe" movie set and rejected her requests for training and other measures before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer.
Attorneys for 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez issued the first statement on her behalf late on Thursday, a week after the fatal shooting by Baldwin of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" set outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Safety was the "number one priority" for Gutierrez, who had been hired as armorer and assistant prop master, according to the statement from attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence.
Holding both positions "made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer," the statement said, adding that Gutierrez fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for scenes with gunfire.
Gutierrez "ultimately was overruled by production and her department," the attorneys said.
An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie ''Rust'', is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, October 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT) An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie ''Rust'', is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, October 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)
"The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings," they added. "This was not the fault of Hannah."
Authorities in Santa Fe are investigating the incident and say they have not ruled out criminal charges. A key question is how live ammunition made its way into the Colt revolver that Baldwin was using after he was told the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it was safe to use.
Gutierrez "has no idea where the live rounds came from," her attorneys said. She and the prop master "gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that."
Guns on the set were locked up at night and at lunch, "and there's no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members," they added.
"Hannah is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired," the statement said.
A spokeswoman for the "Rust" producers had no immediate comment on Friday.
Baldwin has said he is heartbroken and is cooperating with investigators.


Tags film shooting accident
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family fued over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by