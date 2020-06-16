The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Arrested Chinese operative, example of 'military-civil fusion strategy'

Chinese operative who was arrested is an example of China’s "military-civil fusion strategy," experts says

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 16, 2020 02:04
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), talk at the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), talk at the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced last week that Xin Wang, a scientific researcher and officer with the People's Republic of China's (PRC) People's Liberation Army (PLA), was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while attempting to leave the United States for Tianjin, China - he was charged with visa fraud.
According to the DOJ announcement, Wang entered the US with J-1 visa, and allegedly made fraudulent statements on this visa application.
"Specifically, in his visa application, Wang stated that he had served as an Associate Professor in Medicine in the PLA," the DOJ said, but when interviewed by Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) at LAX on June 7, 2020, "Wang provided information that he was, in fact, still currently a 'Level 9' technician in the PLA, employed by a military university lab."
Emily de La Bruyère is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) a Washington-based think tank. She told The Jerusalem Post that it's not unusual to have a PLA-linked Chinese operative integrated into the US research and development ecosystem, which is a core part of China's 'military-civil fusion strategy.'" 
"There have been a number of cases like this recently in an increasing number. [The fact] that it's so public in many ways, [is because] the US system is beginning to wake up to the reality of this being pervasive," she added.
“It's clear that China is deploying its military-civil fusion strategy targeting the open, collaborative research ecosystem,” said Nathan Picarsic, a senior fellow at the FDD with a focus on China policy. “That's a big core strength of the United States. And the Trump administration has recognized this vulnerability and is moving at a pace to close it off,” he added.
“We had an executive order out of the White House, two weeks ago focuses on potential visa infractions of military-linked researchers. That was the first order, and I think there's much more to come.”
Picarsic said that Wang’s case “is pretty explicit” in terms of his connection to the people's liberation army.
“I think there are layers of Chinese infiltration that are a little bit more obfuscated and subverted that will also be weeded out over time. So I would expect to see more and more of this,” Picarsic noted.
Speaking about the DOJ’s decision to make a public announcement about the case, Picarsic estimated that the United States will become transparent about similar cases to send a signal to Beijing, “but also to send a signal to our allies and partners, that the same type of infiltration is happening across the world of Western and developed economies that invest in fundamental research and development.”


Tags United States China Research and development
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by