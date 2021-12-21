The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Trump plans news conference on Jan. 6, anniversary of Capitol riot

Trump said he will discuss the events of that day, in which rioters marched to the Capitol after hearing Trump speak at the White House.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 17:29
US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHERISS MAY/FILE PHOTO)
US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHERISS MAY/FILE PHOTO)
Former US President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Jan. 6, one year after the deadly riots at the US Capitol which the Republican ex-president has been accused of fomenting.
Trump said he will discuss the events of that day, in which rioters marched to the Capitol after hearing Trump speak at the White House. More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol by supporters of Trump.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
The news conference will be at Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, he said, repeating his false claims about the validity of the November 2020 election won solidly by Democrat Joe Biden.


Tags United States Donald Trump Capitol Insurrection
