Trump met with boos after revealing he got COVID-19 booster

Former US president Donald Trump was met with jeering Sunday when he revealed he had received a COVID-19 booster shot, a video revealed.

The remarks were made by Trump at a closed-door press event in Dallas, Texas on Sunday on a tour with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and was shared on social media by O'Reilly's No Spin News.

At the event, O'Reilly revealed that both he and Trump are vaccinated against COVID-19 and confirmed that the former president had received the booster shot.

Boos began to ring out from the audience.

"Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't," Trump was heard saying before adding "That's all right, it's a very tiny group over there."

Trump had received the COVID-19 vaccine during his presidency, though he rarely brings it up. During his administration, he had often taken credit for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine development.

However, he had also said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in September that he would likely not get the booster shot.

Further, anti-vaxxer sentiments and vaccine skepticism are rife among some parts of the Republican Party, as is opposition to vaccine mandates.

However, Trump had also told his audience in Dallas that they shouldn't dismiss vaccines and should instead take credit for it, adding that the pandemic would have been far worse if the vaccines were not made, though he did say that Americans shouldn't be forced to take it.

"Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me," the former president said in a longer video tweeted by No Spin News. "You are playing right into their hands when you sort of like, 'oh, the vaccine.' If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don't let them take that away from you."

Trump has encouraged people in the past to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, when he tried doing this to a crowd in Alabama in August, he was met with boos, CNN reported at the time.