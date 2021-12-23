The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ex-police officer found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright shooting

A 12-member jury found Kimberly Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of the 20-year-old Wright, who she shot and killed on April 11.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 22:08
Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright in April after claiming she mistook her handgun for her Taser, breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, December 17, 2021. (photo credit: POOL FOOTAGE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright in April after claiming she mistook her handgun for her Taser, breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, December 17, 2021.
(photo credit: POOL FOOTAGE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Minnesota jury on Thursday found former police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop at which she mistakenly discharged her handgun instead of her Taser.
A 12-member jury found Potter, 49, guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of the 20-year-old Wright, who she killed in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on April 11 with a bullet to the chest.
Potter, who broke down last week on the stand as she testified to her remorse for the shooting, showed little emotion as Judge Regina Chu read the verdict.
"We will be taking Ms. Potter into custody and holding without bail," Chu said.
The shooting sparked multiple nights of intense demonstrators in Brooklyn Center. It happened just a few miles north of where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was at the same time standing trial for killing George Floyd, a Black man whose 2020 death during an arrest had set off protests in US cities over racism and police brutality.
Damik Wright reacts to the outcome in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, December 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ADAM BETTCHER)Damik Wright reacts to the outcome in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, December 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ADAM BETTCHER)
Chauvin was convicted of murder. Both he and Potter are white.
Caught on Potter's body-worn camera, the basic facts of the incident were for the most part not in dispute. Both prosecutors and the defense attorneys agreed that Potter mistakenly drew the wrong weapon and never meant to kill Wright.
At issue was whether the jury would find her actions to be reckless in violation of the state's manslaughter statutes, or chalk up the incident to a tragic mistake that did not warrant criminal liability.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors stressed Potter's 26 years as a police officer, a level of experience they said made her mistake indefensible. They said she disregarded her training, which included Taser-specific courses in the months before the shooting, and took a conscious and unreasonable risk in using any weapon against the unarmed Wright.
Potter's attorneys sought to blame Wright for resisting arrest, which they argued had created a dangerous situation and justified her use of force. While acknowledging her mistake, they said her actions were not criminal because she thought she was using her Taser and was unaware she had drawn her handgun.
The defense also leaned heavily on Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist who testified about "action error," or when a person takes one action while intending to do another. Miller said such mistakes were common and can be triggered by stress.
To secure a conviction on the first-degree manslaughter charge, prosecutors were required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Potter caused Wright's death while committing the misdemeanor offense of recklessly using a firearm, according to Minnesota law.
For second-degree manslaughter, the jury was required to find Potter was guilty of "culpable negligence," meaning she created an "unreasonable risk and consciously" took a chance of causing Wright death or serious bodily harm.


United States Trial Minnesota police brutality
