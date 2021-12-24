The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian’s views on Israel generally positive – survey

"The results of the survey illustrate what we knew about the attitude of the Ukrainian public towards Israel," said Michael Brodsky, Israel's ambassador to Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2021 02:08
Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
A survey conducted by the International Institute of Sociology of Kiev in December found that 55.1% of respondents believed Israel is “friendly” towards Ukraine, compared to just 17.3% who disagreed with the statement. 27.6% of respondents said they did not know or had no opinion on the question.
The survey also showed that 88.2% of Ukrainians support cooperation with Israel in the medical field, while 68.1% support cooperation on issues regarding national security. Furthermore, 66% of the Ukrainian respondents said they were interested in visiting the Jewish state.
Most interestingly, the survey asked subjects which side they supported in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. While a total of 71% said they did not support either, did not understand the conflict, or had difficulty answering, 27.5% of participants said they supported Israel – compared to just 1.4% who said they support Iran.
"The results of the survey illustrate what we knew about the attitude of the Ukrainian public towards Israel," said Michael Brodsky, Israel's ambassador to Ukraine. "The countries have close and friendly relations. In the last 30 years, we have created significant collaborations for the two peoples."
Ukraine is currently governed by Jewish President Volodymyr Zelensky. While Ukraine's pre-war Jewish population of about 1.5 million was virtually wiped out during the Holocaust, An estimated 0.2% of Ukraine's 41 million population is Jewish.
Volodymyr Zelensky (credit: REUTERS)Volodymyr Zelensky (credit: REUTERS)
Zelensky, who had many of his family members perish during the Holocaust, said during the third annual Kyiv Jewish Forum in mid-December that “Both Ukrainians and Jews value freedom, and they work equally for the future of our states to become to our liking, and not the future which others want for us.”
“Israel is often an example for Ukraine,” Zelensky declared.


Tags Israel ukraine survey Ukraine Israel relations Volodymyr Zelensky
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's gates are always open for aliyah - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Ruthie Blum

Mansour Abbas’s ‘Jewish state’ bombshell - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by