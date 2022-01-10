The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Australian court order Djokovic be released from immigration detention

Djokovic, 34, has been held in an immigration detention hotel alongside long-term asylum seeker detainees since Thursday.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 08:38
Tennis - Official Presentation of ATP Team Competition - The O2, London, Britain - November 15, 2018 Novak Djokovic during a press conference (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tennis - Official Presentation of ATP Team Competition - The O2, London, Britain - November 15, 2018 Novak Djokovic during a press conference
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An Australian judge ruled on Monday that Novak Djokovic be released from immigration detention, finding the government's decision to revoke the tennis star's visa to enter the country was "unreasonable".
Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him, rekindling the world number one's chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.
However, lawyers for the federal government told the court the country's immigration minister was reserving the right to exercise his personal power to again revoke Djokovic's visa.
Djokovic, 34, has been held in an immigration detention hotel alongside long-term asylum seeker detainees since Thursday. He was permitted to attend his lawyers' chambers for the virtual hearings but has not been seen in public since he arrived in Australia.
His lawyers argued that a recent COVID-19 infection qualified Djokovic for the medical exemption from a requirement for non-Australian citizens entering the country to be double vaccinated.
Djokovic (credit: REUTERS)Djokovic (credit: REUTERS)
The Australian government, however, said non-citizens had no right of guaranteed entry to Australia, questioned his claimed exemption and stressed that even Djokovic wins the court action, it reserved the right to detain him again and remove him from the country.


