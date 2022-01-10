Jewish groups rally for victims of deadly Bronx fire

New York’s Jewish community is rallying for victims and first responders after the city’s deadliest fire in 30 years

Nineteen people, including nine children, were killed in the blaze in the Bronx, which raged through a 19-story high rise on East 181st Street, which was home to a large African immigrant community. Firefighters found victims on nearly every floor.

In the hours after the fire, the Masbia network of kosher food pantries set up a relief tent near the scene of the tragedy, serving food to survivors and responders.

Masbia also teamed up with Boro Park Shomrim, the Jewish neighborhood patrol in Brooklyn, to purchase and distribute emergency supplies, beverages, and snacks. (Masbia is collecting donations here .)

Emergency personnel from the FDNY provide medical aid as they respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL) SAR Academy, the Jewish day school in Riverdale, announced it is raising funds to help the victims. The Riverdale Jewish Center is also accepting monetary donations, and drop-off boxes will be available at the synagogue on 3700 Independence Ave.

UJA-Federation of New York tweeted , “Our hearts ache for the victims of this horrific tragedy and their loved ones. We’re in touch with government officials and our partner agencies in the Bronx to assist in any way possible.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of NY issued a statement, saying it is in “active discussion about how to best help the victims with this trauma,” and noting that many of the victims were Muslims.