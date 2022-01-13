The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel donates $500,000 to Afghan refugees

The money is intended to be used in efforts to provide vital services such as healthcare, housing, education, food, and employment opportunities for the Afghan refugees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 10:59
Evacuee children wait for a flight at Kabul's airport in August amid the backdrop of the perception that the US's Afghanistan withdrawal is having an impact across the Middle East. (photo credit: 1ST LT. MARK ANDRIES/US MARINE CORPS VIA REUTERS)
Evacuee children wait for a flight at Kabul’s airport in August amid the backdrop of the perception that the US’s Afghanistan withdrawal is having an impact across the Middle East.
(photo credit: 1ST LT. MARK ANDRIES/US MARINE CORPS VIA REUTERS)
Israel's Foreign Ministry has donated USD 500,000 to support Afghan refugees in Tajikstan, the foreign ministry announced on Tuesday via social media.
The money is intended to be used in efforts to provide vital services such as healthcare, housing, education, food, and employment opportunities for the Afghan refugees who fled their home country after the Taliban took over in August 2021.  
"Thank you Israel for the generous USD 500,000 contribution to support Afghan refugees and the local communities in Tajikstan," read a statement from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)  Twitter account.
"Support from the international community helps to meet the needs of displaced Afghans, both within the country and across borders. "
Director-General of Israel's Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, also expressed his support for the donation, thanking the UNHCR for the vital work that they do in aiding refugees worldwide.
Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Alon Ushpiz attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, June 9, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Alon Ushpiz attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, June 9, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
"Israel is committed to supporting Afghanistan refugees and to improving vital health care services in host communities. Men, women and children fleeing their homes must be protected and given hope for better days ahead."
The aid donation is the first of its kind to come from Israel's Foreign Ministry, although humanitarian aid group IsraAID coordinated the evacuation of 125 vulnerable Afghans via Albania back in October, and Israel signed onto a statement initiated by the US State Department and endorsed by over 70 countries calling "on all parties to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country," during the Taliban's takeover back in August.
Prior to the takeover of the Taliban and the dissolution of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan's government headed by now-exiled Prime Minister Ashraf Ghani, Israel had no formal relationships with the country.
After the Taliban takeover and the reestablishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson told Russian state media outlet Sputnik that "of course, we won't have any relations with Israel. We want to have relations with other countries, Israel is not among these countries."
As of August 2021, an estimated 2,221,828 Afghan refugees were registered in neighboring countries Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, and according to UNHCR, Afghans make up one of the largest refugee populations worldwide.


