DirecTV to drop far-right channel OAN from its service

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 05:38
The headquarters building of US satellite TV operator DirecTV is seen in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ALCORN)
The headquarters building of US satellite TV operator DirecTV is seen in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ALCORN)
US satellite broadcaster DirecTV said on Friday it will drop far-right channel One America News (OAN) from its service when its contract expires, in a blow to the popular news network.
OAN, which rose to prominence amid the triumph and tumult of the administration of then-President Donald Trump, has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election.
"We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires," a DirecTV spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
AT&T Inc, the parent of DirecTV, entered into a deal with Herring Networks Inc in 2017, which included OAN and a little-watched lifestyle channel, AWE. DirecTV began carrying the networks in April that year.
OAN and Herring Networks could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.
AT&T has been a crucial source of funds for OAN, providing tens of millions of dollars in revenue, a Reuters investigation found last year. Ninety percent of OAN's revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned television platforms, including DirecTV, according to 2020 sworn testimony by an OAN accountant.
DirecTV's contract expires in early April, according to Bloomberg News, which earlier reported the development.


