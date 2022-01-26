Trump’s new social media network inviting influencers to join

Truth Social – former US President Donald Trump’s newest social media platform – has begun reaching out to influencers via email and inviting them to “reserve their spots” on the app, according to Axios.

In an email to several influencers obtained by Axios, a representative from Truth Social’s VIP department named “Ana” asks the influencers to “reserve” their “preferred username for when we launch in late February/early March.” The email, signed by “Ana” (who has no listed surname in the email), does not mention Trump’s name or affiliation and lists a dead phone number with a Palm Beach, FL (where Trump currently resides) area code.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Not much is known about the former President’s new company, though a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) named Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) was publicly listed in October and has subsequently fluctuated between highs of over $94 and lows of roughly $43.

Among the influencers emailed were several left-leaning online personalities who have previously produced content critical of the former President, such as food-based blogger and internet personality Jeremy Jacobowitz and Brooklyn-based food and travel writer Gillie Houston, the latter of which told Axios she doesn't intend to respond to the email.

THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump winks at then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last year. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Truth Social will join "Parler" and Former Trump aide Jason Miller's new social app "Gettr" as new conservative media apps, which were founded as a response to what American conservatives and Trump supporters see as politically-motivated censorship and content moderation on popular social media apps, such as Facebook and Twitter. Parler, perhaps the earliest politically-conservative social media app, was banned from Google and Apple app stores in January 2021.

Former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, who is the inaugural CEO of Truth Social, told Fox Business last weekend that the company is looking for partners that "will ensure, to the best of our ability, that once we do go live, will have a safe place that Big Tech cannot cancel."