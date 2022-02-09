The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US troops in Poland prepare for Americans potentially fleeing Ukraine

"We are constantly evaluating the evolving security situation and planning for a range of contingencies as we always do," a White House official said.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 17:53
US military Humvees (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) are parked outisde the G2A Arena near the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland, February 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KUBA STEZYCKI)
US military Humvees (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) are parked outisde the G2A Arena near the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland, February 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KUBA STEZYCKI)

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine.

The officials said the plan had been approved by the White House and was part of prudent planning. The approval was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

A White House official said that the United States was not planning for a mass evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine.

"We are constantly evaluating the evolving security situation and planning for a range of contingencies as we always do," the official said.

President Joe Biden said this week it would be wise for Americans to leave Ukraine.

US military Humvees (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) are parked outisde the G2A Arena near the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland, February 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KUBA STEZYCKI)US military Humvees (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) are parked outisde the G2A Arena near the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland, February 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KUBA STEZYCKI)

Unlike the messy evacuation of US citizens from Afghanistan last year, officials said people should be able to drive to Poland from Ukraine.



Tags United States poland Russia ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by