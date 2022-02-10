The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Gazpacho police? Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Nazi faux pas goes viral

"We have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police, spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do," said controversial House Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 03:29
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 5, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO)
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 5, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO)

If Marjorie Taylor Greene sets out for another repentant trip to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, she might want to stop by a Spanish restaurant on the way.

That way the Georgia Republican congresswoman can figure out the difference between the Gestapo, Hitler’s atrocity-committing shock troops, and gazpacho, the yummy Spanish cold soup.

In an interview on the pro-Trump One America News Network, Taylor Green laced into investigations by a special House committee into the violent Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol using the mangled kind of Nazi comparisons that Jewish groups have implored her to avoid.

“Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police, spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens who want to come talk to their representatives,” Taylor Greene said.

The Republican Accountability Project, a Twitter feed run by Republicans seeking to purge their party of acolytes of former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday posted a snippet of the interview.

Sarah Longwell, a founder of the group, saw the tweet going viral and seized an opportunity. “Our team is covering the GOP from soup to nuts,” she said.

US REP. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters in Washington, earlier this year. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS) US REP. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters in Washington, earlier this year. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS)

Jewish liberals shared Taylor Greene’s statement with puns, some more digestible than others.

“I join her in her fight against both the Gazpacho police and their collaborationist allies in the Vichyssoise,” said lawyer Akiva Cohen, punning on the French collaborationist Vichy regime and another continental cold soup.

“The things the gazpacho police would do to the juice!” said Eric Muller, a Holocaust scholar at the University of North Carolina. “In their tortilla chambers!”

There were plenty of obvious references to a certain Seinfeld episode. “MTG thinks Pelosi is a soup Nazi,” said Andy Levy, a podcaster. There were also plenty of regrets that Taylor Greene did not confuse “gulag,” the Soviet prison system, with “goulash” — a soup that can be served hot and cold.

On a more serious note, some observers were dismayed that Taylor Greene, despite her visit to the Holocaust Museum and apologizing for using Holocaust analogies, continued the habit.

“Folks, I’m beginning to get the sense that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s trip to the Holocaust Museum didn’t actually take,” tweeted Yair Rosenberg of The Atlantic.



Tags republican US politics Nancy Pelosi Marjorie Taylor Greene
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by