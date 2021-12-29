The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Kwanza a 'fake religion'

Her tweet had already marked backlash, some outraged and some amused, as the congresswoman erroneously referred to Kwanza, a holiday, as an entire religious faith.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 15:47

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 15:50
US REP. MARJORIE Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
US REP. MARJORIE Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in February.
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Kwanza, a six-day-long winter holiday meant to celebrate African-American culture, as being a "fake religion" that was "created by a psychopath."
The Georgia representative's comment was in response to a tweet made by the College Republicans on December 26, the first day of Kwanza, where they wished everyone a "happy and prosperous Kwanza."
"Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," Greene tweeted. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
Her tweet had already marked backlash, some outraged and some amused, as the congresswoman erroneously referred to Kwanza, a holiday, as an entire religious faith.
"Ahh yes, the religion known as Kwanzaa. Celebrated by Kwanzians," replied one Twitter user. "I will never forget my years in Christmas school which led to my confirmation as a Christmasic."
The holiday itself was made in the 1960s by activist and professor Maulana Karenga as a distinctly African-American holiday derived from traditions from throughout Africa. It was initially meant to be an alternative to Christmas, as Karenga believed Christianity to be an inherently "white" religion. However, it is not barred from practicing Christians and was never meant to be an alternative religion altogether.
The holiday lasts six days and culminates on January 1.
It is unclear why Greene referred to Kwanza as a religion or its creator as a psychopath, though the latter may be due to Karenga being convicted in 1971 of assault and torture of female victims, something he continues to deny to this day.
Republicans have often wished people a Happy Kwanza in honor of the holiday. Some, such as the College Republicans and Ohio Republicans, continue to do so.
But Greene isn't the only Republican politician with controversial views about Kwanza.
"Kwanza is fake," tweeted Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini.
"Nobody cares about Kwanza," tweeted Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers.


Tags twitter winter republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Danny Danon

We must crack down on antisemitism - opinion

 By DANNY DANON
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by