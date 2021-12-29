GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Kwanza a 'fake religion'

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Kwanza, a six-day-long winter holiday meant to celebrate African-American culture, as being a "fake religion" that was "created by a psychopath."

The Georgia representative's comment was in response to a tweet made by the College Republicans on December 26, the first day of Kwanza, where they wished everyone a "happy and prosperous Kwanza."

"Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," Greene tweeted. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."

Her tweet had already marked backlash, some outraged and some amused, as the congresswoman erroneously referred to Kwanza, a holiday, as an entire religious faith.

"Ahh yes, the religion known as Kwanzaa. Celebrated by Kwanzians," replied one Twitter user. "I will never forget my years in Christmas school which led to my confirmation as a Christmasic."



The holiday itself was made in the 1960s by activist and professor Maulana Karenga as a distinctly African-American holiday derived from traditions from throughout Africa. It was initially meant to be an alternative to Christmas , as Karenga believed Christianity to be an inherently "white" religion. However, it is not barred from practicing Christians and was never meant to be an alternative religion altogether.

The holiday lasts six days and culminates on January 1.

It is unclear why Greene referred to Kwanza as a religion or its creator as a psychopath, though the latter may be due to Karenga being convicted in 1971 of assault and torture of female victims, something he continues to deny to this day.

Republicans have often wished people a Happy Kwanza in honor of the holiday. Some, such as the College Republicans and Ohio Republicans, continue to do so.

But Greene isn't the only Republican politician with controversial views about Kwanza.



"Kwanza is fake," tweeted Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

"Nobody cares about Kwanza," tweeted Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers.